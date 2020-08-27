WASHINGTON — Brig. Gen. Paul Stanton will be U.S. Army Cyber Command’s new deputy commanding general of operations, according to an Aug. 27 Department of Defense release.

Stanton, who is currently serving as the deputy director of operations, J-3 at U.S. Cyber Command, will return to Fort Gordon, Georgia, the new home of Army Cyber Command, where he previously served as the commander of the Army’s Cyber Protection Brigade.

There are several changes ahead for Army Cyber Command as it looks to transition into a new era of information warfare.

Army Cyber Command’s chief, Lt. Gen. Stephen Fogarty, recently outlined the organization’s 10-year plan to transition to an outfit more focuses on multidomain operations and information warfare. He described a variety of initiatives that involve maturing emerging and new units to support tactical commanders on the battlefield as well as a new information warfare operations center.

Stanton played a large role at Cyber Command in helping mature and onboard cloud computing systems such as the Big Data Platform, Unified Platform and planning tools such as Project IKE, sources have said. Project IKE is believed to be a precursor to something called Joint Cyber Command and Control.