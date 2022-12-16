BOSTON — Maxar Technologies, a provider of space imaging services to companies and governments, agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Advent International in an all-cash transaction valued at $6.4 billion.

Under the terms of the agreement, Advent will acquire all outstanding Maxar common stock for $53 per share, a 129% premium over the closing price on Dec. 15, the last full trading day on the New York Stock Exchange prior to the announcement.

As a private company, Maxar will accelerate investments in satellite technologies and data insights used by government and commercial customers, as well as pursue acquisitions, it said in a statement. This includes supporting the delivery of the company’s Legion satellite constellation, accelerating the launch of Legion 7 and 8 satellites and expanding its Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure businesses through investments in capabilities such as advanced machine learning and 3D mapping.

“Advent has a proven record of strengthening its portfolio companies and a desire to support Maxar in advancing our long-term strategic objectives,” Maxar CEO Daniel Jablonsky said in the statement. “As a private company, we will have enhanced flexibility and additional resources to build on Maxar’s strong foundation, further scale operations and capture the significant opportunities in a rapidly expanding market.”

With some $28 billion invested across the defense, security and cybersecurity sectors in the last three years, Boston-based Advent’s portfolio companies support many satellite and defense platforms which serve the U.S. government and its allies as well as companies across the globe. The firm said it arranged debt and equity financing commitments to finance the acquisition.

The transaction is expected to close mid-2023, subject to customary closing conditions. Maxar, which has 4,400 employees, will operate under the same brand and maintain its headquarters in Westminster, Colorado, and will remain U.S.-controlled and operated.