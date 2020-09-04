WASHINGTON - The National Space Council issued new cybersecurity principles to help defend America’s space systems Sept. 4. According to the White House, Space Policy Directive-5 (SPD-5) will foster practices within the government and commercial space operations to protect space systems from cyber threats.

“From communications to weather monitoring, Americans rely on capabilities provided by space systems in everyday life. President Trump’s directive ensures the U.S. Government promotes practices to protect American space systems and capabilities from cyber vulnerabilities and malicious threats,” said Deputy Assistant to the President and Executive Secretary of the National Space Council Scott Pac in a statement. “Through establishing cybersecurity principles for space systems, Space Policy Directive-5 provides a whole-of-government framework to safeguard space assets and critical infrastructure.”

As a continuation of the National Security Strategy and National Cyber Strategy, the policy is intended to ensure freedom of action in space and maintain American leadership in the domain, the Trump administration asserted.

“Cyber security does not stop at America’s terrestrial borders,” added National Security Advisor Robert C. O’Brien. “The Administration is committed to protecting the American people from all cyber related threats to critical infrastructure, public health and safety, and our economic and national security -- including American space systems and capabilities.”

SPD-5 lays out the following cybersecurity principles for space systems: