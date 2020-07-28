A new report with input from more than 120 space specialists, including representatives from the Department of Defense, calls on the United States to develop and promote a “North Star” vision for industrial development to maintain American leadership in space, among other recommendations.

The State of the Space Industrial Base 2020 report is the result of a virtual workshop held in May, which saw leaders from industry, the U.S. government, the Department of Defense and academia convene virtually to discuss how the United States’ could maintain long-term economic and military leadership in space. The report includes six recommendations for government action to achieve this goal, as well as four recommendations to be adopted by industry.

During a Center for Strategic and International Studies event July 28, Space Force Chief Scientist Joel Mozer highlighted the report’s first recommendation, which calls on the United States to develop a whole of government “North Star” vision and strategy for space industrial development.

“This recommendation is particularly important, and I believe that we’re getting there,” said Mozer, pointing to NASA’s Artemis mission, the return of crewed launches to American soil and the establishment of the Space Force as positive steps. “The importance of such a vision is that it has the potential to drive national pride and instill a culture of progress and highlights the value of STEM education for aspiring youth. There’s lots of benefits of such a vision.”

A main concern for Mozer, and the report more broadly, is China’s efforts to supplant American space leadership. Those efforts are driven by long-term thinking, said Mozer, and need to be countered by an American alternative.

“I will say that other nations--specifically China--have a very long-term view of the future of space and they are making targeted, consistent and far-reaching investments towards their own vision,” said Mozer.

Col. Eric Felt, director of the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Space Vehicles Directorate and one of the other author’s of the report, emphasized that the United States “must not become China to beat China.”

“We don’t want to do it the Chinese way,” said Felt. “We want to do it the United States way, and really using our market-based partnerships and our economic might, as well as our military tools, to make sure that, again, we can create this virtuous cycle that feeds off of itself in terms of space commercial activity.”

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief, the defense industry's most comprehensive news and information, straight to your inbox. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

The report’s six recommendations for government action are as follows:

The US government promulgates a whole-of-government, “North Star” top-level vision and strategy for space industrial development and establishes a Presidential Task Force to execute it.

DoD develops plans to protect, support, and leverage commerce in space.

The US government works to economically stimulate the industry, including space bonds and a Space Commodities Exchange and by executing $1 billion of existing DoD and NASA funding through the Exchange.

The US government develops a framework for creating wealth and security with allies and partners that share our common norms and values.

The US government supplies the workforce necessary to fill more than 10,000 Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) jobs domestically.

The USSF works closely with space industry entrepreneurs and innovators to develop government-commercial technology partnerships that support US commerce and national security in space.