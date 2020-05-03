Pit Boss is the autonomous mission management system that will be used for DARPA’s Project Blackjack, an initiative to demonstrate the value of a proliferated low earth orbit constellation utilizing off-the-shelf commercial satellite technologies for military uses. According to DARPA, Pit Boss will be able to take data collected by the LEO satellites, process it on orbit and then disseminate that information to users or platforms on Earth without human input. Pit Boss will be able to facilitate a number of functions, including augmenting position, navigation and timing capabilities, space-to-surface communications, and deliver persistent targeting and tracking data.