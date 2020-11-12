WASHINGTON — BAE Systems was awarded two task order contracts to provide and integrate an information warfare platform aboard five U.S. Navy vessels, the company announced Nov. 11.

Under the two task orders, worth more than $30 million, BAE will integrate the platforms into the Navy’s Consolidated Afloat Network Enterprise Services — the Navy’s tactical afloat network.

"These two task orders permit us to continue our high-quality, high volume production and integration service, assembling and delivering CANES to the Navy safely and affordably,” Mark Keeler, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems' Integrated Defense Solutions business, said in a statement. “CANES takes advantage of commercial-off-the-shelf insertion, which brings operational agility to the warfighter and savings to the U.S. Navy.”

Under the first task order, BAE will produce two fully integrated CANES racks for two Blue Ridge-class command ships, according to the release. That work is expected to be completed by February 2022.

The company will provide the same services for two Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and a Virginia-class submarine under the second task order, expected to be completed by March 2022.

Work will be performed at the BAE Systems facility in Summerville, South Carolina. Naval Information Warfare Systems Command in San Diego, California, awarded the contracts.

BAE Systems also announced earlier this week that it won a five-year, $94 million indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract to deliver engineering, test and evaluation support for sensors, in addition to communication, control, and weapons systems for manned and unmanned air platforms. The contract was awarded by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division.

"We are bringing new advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and autonomy to the Airborne Systems Integration Division,” Keeler said in a news release. “Our state-of-the-art digital engineering capabilities, and extensive experience in integrating airborne systems are further strengthening the warfighter’s ability to meet mission requirements and ensuring combat readiness in the field.”