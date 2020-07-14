Maj. Gen. John Morrison is slated to become one of the Army’s top IT officials following a reorganization of the service’s chief information office, a Senate committee spokesman told C4ISRNET.

Morrison, who recently wrapped up service as the chief of staff of U.S. Cyber Command, will receive his third-star as part of the promotion. The nomination was received by the Senate Armed Services Committee June 24.

He will serve as the deputy chief of staff of the G-6. The move comes after the Army announced it would split the current position, the Army CIO/G-6, into two roles by the end of August.

The current CIO/G-6, Lt. Gen. Bruce Crawford, is in his final weeks as the Army CIO. His replacement has not been named, but Crawford said last month a decision is expected by Aug. 31.

As the deputy chief of staff for the G-6, Morrison will focus on network communication issues and their effects on warfighting. The position will report to the Army chief of staff and serve as an adviser on the enterprise network.

Previously, Morrison has led the Army’s Cyber Center of Excellence where he oversaw the development of new doctrine and capabilities for the Army in the cyber and electronic warfare domains as well as soldier training in cyber and electronic warfare.