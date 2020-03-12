Israel’s Elbit Systems will supply satellite communications on-the-move for Canadian Armed Forces in a deal with Rheinmetall Canada.

The company did not release the value of the contract, which is part of the Land Command Support System Life Extension program (LCSS LE) program.

The deal, announced March 3, will involve triple-band ELSAT 2100 SATCOM on-the-move (SOTM) systems that aid in real-time broadband communications for moving vehicles. It will use military and commercial satellites, including the U.S. Air Force’s Wideband Global SATCOM constellation.

Haim Delmar, executive vice-president and general manager of Elbit Systems C4I and cyber Division, said the company is focusing on delivering technology to what’s known as the Five Eye countries, which include the United States, Canada, New Zealand, UK and Australia. Elbit’s high technology have seen recent deals in most of those countries.

The program is part of Canada’s integration of command-and-control system and subsystems and is intended to expand vehicle network equipment as well as enable connectivity with deployed vehicles and headquarters. One of those aspects is new satellite communications installed on what Canada says is a “range of Army tactical vehicles to improve both command and control and the sharing of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance information while mobile.”

The primary contractor has been Rheinmetall Canada since 2014. The initial contract foresaw 110 mobile and five transportable terminals.

The 2100-ELSAT SOTM systems, according to Elbit, will enable the Canadian Armed Forces to maintain long-range voice and data connectivity between mobile command vehicles, liaison elements, high-priority sensor vehicles, as well as tactical headquarters or command posts. It will “provide them with high-capacity network services and battle command on-the-move capabilities.” The system is ruggedized and has high download and uplink rates for wheeled and tracked modern vehicles.

Elbit was previously selected by Rheinmetall Canada to supply off-board electronic counter-measures for unmanned surface vehicles in Canada in 2019, as well as taking part in the 2014 Rheinmetall Canada deal for ELSAT 2100 Satellite-on-the-move systems. Elbit called the 2014 deal a “milestone” at the time.