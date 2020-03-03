Peraton will receive $219 million to provide satellite communications fpr US Africa Command, the company announced. Mar. 3.

Under the five-year contract, Peraton will be expected to rapidly acquire commercial satellite services to meet the needs of AFRICOM and its mission partners in the region. The company will utilize communications services from multiple satellite communications companies.

“As an independent service integrator, Peraton takes a neutral, vendor-agnostic approach to leverage the best technologies available from across the entire commercial satellite industry,” said David Myers, president of Peraton Communications sector, in a statement. “As a result, customers like AFRICOM are assured a solution tailored to prioritize consistent mission performance, without being dependent on any particular satellite fleet or vendor assets.”

Peraton has a longstanding relationship with AFRICOM, acting as a consultative mission partner to the command for more than 10 years and currently supporting it through other task orders.