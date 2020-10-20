WASHINGTON —The Pentagon’s top artificial intelligence office awarded five blanket purchasing agreements potentially worth hundreds of millions of dollars for technical staffing services.

The Joint Artificial Intelligence Center awarded five five-year contracts, each with a $100 million ceiling, to Redhorse Corp., Cyber Point International LLC, Elder Research Inc., Barbaricum LLC and Enterprise Resource Performance Inc.

According the Oct. 15 contract announcements, the companies will provide “software development, machine learning, cognitive and systems engineering, operations research, and user experience design” services.

Lt. Cmdr. Arlo Abrahamson, spokesman for the JAIC, told C4ISRNET that “the contracts will provide key staffing to augment JAIC mission and product teams with positions such as data scientists, engineers, technical writers, and admin assistants.”

The ordering period started Sept. 25, 2020, and runs through Sept. 24, 2025.

Several of the companies have experience working with Defense Department partners. Redhorse, an AI and machine learning specialist, has supported the Army, Navy and the department itself.

Cyber Point, a cybersecurity company, has won several smaller Pentagon contracts over the last five years, while Elder Research has worked with the Defense Department, the Army, the Navy and the Defense Intelligence Agency.

Barbaricum, a defense consulting firm, has experience supporting special operations forces across the globe. Enterprise Resource Performance, an IT service provider, has worked with the Army and the Navy.