As he departs, the Department of Defense’s top artificial intelligence official says the foundation is set for the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center—now it has to deliver.

“The foundational elements are now in place. What we have to do in the course of the next one to two years is deliver. This is about delivery first and foremost,” said Lt. Gen. Jack Shanahan at a virtual Mitchell Institute event June 4. “What we have to do is show that we’re making a difference.”

The Department of Defense announced that Shanahan would be departing this summer back in January. Shanahan took over the JAIC in December 2018. Before that he oversaw Project Maven, a pathfinder effort working to utilize AI and machine learning for analyzing full-motion video.

Over his year and a half tenure at the JAIC, Shanahan has grown the organization from just a handful of people to a fully operational team with funding and adequate staffing. As the center’s first director, Shanahan rhetorically pushed the focus on military AI away from the idea of killer robots and towards data analysis and maintenance efforts. He oversaw both the JAIC’s efforts to develop five principles of AI for DoD and the awarding of the center’s first major contract—a five-year, $800 million task order to Booz Allen Hamilton for artificial intelligence services.

“In the 18 months that I’ve been in the seat, I’d say we put all the foundational elements in place,” said Shanahan. “Taking an organization that was in June 2018 four volunteers with no money and a couple of cubicles in different spots to work out of to where we are today with 185 people, with a $1.3 billion budget—we’ve grown so fast that we’ve exceeded our current spaces and we’re moving into a separate facility. All of that’s happened in 18 months. For the Department of Defense, that’s as fast of a growth spurt as you can possibly imagine.”

On June 1, Shanahan passed on the reins to Chief Technology Officer Nand Mulchandani, who will serve as interim director until a permanent three-star general or flag officer is confirmed.

“In the interim, I am thrilled that our Chief Technology Officer Nand Mulchandani—over 26 years of experience at Silicon Valley doing this for a living at software companies—will be the acting director. He transformed the organization from the moment he showed up and he’s intently focused on (Joint All Domain Command and Control), looking at it from a different lens of a software company CEO,” said Shanahan.

Mulchandani joined the JAIC in 2019 as the chief technology officer after a quarter century of work as a senior executive in Silicon Valley.