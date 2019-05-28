Dr. William Conley, director of electronic warfare with the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense, will kick off the 18th C4ISRNET Conference as a keynote speaker.

The day long event will feature three keynote speakers from across the Defense Department and be held June 6 at the Renaissance Arlington Capital View in Arlington, Virginia.

The morning’s first panel will touch on best practices in the areas of integrated communications and information exchange in hostile environments. The discussion will be feature top Army brass such as Joseph Welch, who serves as the acting deputy at Program Executive Officer for Command, Control and Communications-Tactical Command, Control, Communications Tactical (PEO C3T) and Col. Rob Ryan, deputy director of the Army’s network cross functional team. They will be joined by Charlie Kawasaki, chief technical officer with PacStar, and Bill Patterson who serves as the vice president and general manager of the ground systems line of business with General Dynamics Mission Systems.

The panel will lead into a full day of discussion on the latest tactics and technology in mobility, command and control, communications, cyber, unmanned systems and sensors, networks and geospatial intelligence.

Another focus area of interest for military and industry leadership will be battlefield denial of service—namely, what happens if an adversary cuts off spectrum for effective communications. This panel will feature Army Col. Nicholas Kioutas, who is responsible for managing positioning, navigation and timing with PEO Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensor (IEW&S). Michael Zatman, assistant director for fully networked command, control and communications in the Pentagon’s Office of Research and Engineering, will join him as well as Shawn Barnes, the deputy principal assistant to the Secretary of the Air Force for space, and Robert Horton, who serves as the vice president of PNT products division and president of GPS source with General Dynamics Mission Systems.

Later in the morning, Rear Adm. Steve Parode, who works as the head of the warfare integration directorate, N2/N6F, under the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, will also deliver a keynote speech.

His talk will be followed by a panel on finding innovation while preserving overmatch, which will feature commentary by Patrick O’Neill, Director of the C5ISR Center with Combat Capabilities Development Command, and Ken Rice, the deputy director of research with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

After a networking luncheon, Army Lt. Gen. James Pasquarette, deputy chief of staff with G-8, will deliver the day’s final keynote, followed by a panel centered on future wars, which will delve into how military leaders can seamlessly communicate across air, land and sea through management of space and cyber capabilities. This discussion will be led by Air Force Brig. Gen. Mark Baird and Army Col. Troy Crosby, a project manager at PEO C3T.

The day’s last panel will focus on data or information-processing, especially with the rise of artificial intelligence. Helmed by Rob Monto, lead of the emerging technologies office, which is part of the Army’s Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office, this discussion seeks to answer questions about how military and industry leaders can parse data to make rapid decisions, while mitigating the ethical and strategic implications that come with any new technology.

The conference, which extends through the late afternoon, will also feature sessions on rapid innovation, and the space renaissance. Additional speakers include James Comfort, principal deputy director of the geospatial intelligence systems acquisition directorate with the National Reconnaissance Office, Col. Stoney Trent, chief of operations with the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, and Col. Steve Butow, space portfolio director for the Defense Innovation Unit.