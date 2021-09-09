SU’AO, Taiwan — Taiwan’s president oversaw the commissioning of a new domestically made warship Thursday as part of the island’s plan to boost indigenous defense capacity amid heightened tensions with China.
President Tsai Ing-wen spoke at a naval base in Su’ao, on the island’s east coast, saying the ship “proves that on the path to becoming independent in national defense, no matter what difficulties arise, we can overcome them one by one.”
The ship is known as the Ta Jiang and nicknamed a “carrier killer.” It was built by Taiwanese firm Lung Teh Shipbuilding Company. It’s designed to have air defense capabilities and can carry anti-ship missiles.
It is the first of six of its kind that will be commissioned by the Navy.
Tsai has made boosting Taiwan’s domestic defense industry a priority. She has pushed the military aviation industry with the production of new trainer jets and called for the development of more sophisticated systems by using the island’s high-tech industries.
In addition, Taiwan is producing its own submarine after four years of research and design. It decided to built its own after Beijing successfully prevented it from purchasing such craft from abroad in recent years through the use of economic and diplomatic threats.
China claims Taiwan is a part of its national territory, although the two have functioned independently since a civil war in 1949. China has publicly said it seeks “peaceful reunification” with Taiwan.
China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian noted Tsai’s commissioning of the warship, saying “there is no way out for Taiwan’s separatist forces to use military means to confront the mainland.”
In the past few years, Taiwan has faced increasing harassment from China, which has sent fighter jets flying toward the island on a near daily basis.
On Sunday, China’s People Liberation Army sent 19 fighter jets toward the southwestern part of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, the island’s Defense Ministry said.
In August, the PLA conducted live assault drills with a squad of fighter jets, anti-submarine aircraft and combat ships.
More In Naval
“We want to put more systems out in the maritime domain above, on and below the sea,” said Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, the head of U.S. 5th Fleet.
The U.S. Navy has made significant progress with unmanned systems but needs to move faster — prompting the chief of naval operations to stand up a new task force to help usher unmanned systems into the fleet.
Israel has received its fourth and final Sa’ar 6 warship as the country implements a new naval doctrine aimed at bolstering defensive capabilities in its exclusive economic zone.
A planned 100,000-square-foot facility in Quantico, Virginia, will transform military war gaming from a tabletop exercise to an immersive experience in a simulated environment.
In Other News
The Defense Information Systems Agency sees itself playing an expanding role in JADC2, but there are questions about the future of legacy command and control programs.
The parade marking North Korea’s celebration of its 73rd anniversary was a marked departure from past militaristic displays, with a domestic audience worried about the pandemic likely in mind.
A $2.5 billion contract is to be signed with Airbus next month, under which the original equipment manufacturer will directly supply 16 military aircraft, and the remaining 40 will be manufactured in India.
Nuclear modernization opponents and defenders are gearing up to fight again this year over the future ICBM and other efforts.
Indonesia has quietly signed a contract with Lockheed Martin for C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft, multiple sources have told Defense News.
The pilot will look at, among other things, line of sight and satellite communications capabilities.
The Marine Corps squadron's F-35B fighter jets are now “taskable and combat capable on a limited basis” while they work up to becoming fully combat capable.
A source with knowledge of Pakistan’s defense programs tells Defense News that Paramount Group is now the lead contractor on the conversion project, with Leonardo relegated to supplying hardware.
The Army is conducting a series of experiments to figure out the right mix to achieve information advantage for commanders.