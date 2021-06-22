WASHINGTON — The Association of the U.S. Army has named retired Gen. Robert Brown to replace outgoing retired Gen. Carter Ham as its president and CEO, according to the organization.

Brown will replace Ham Oct. 1, just weeks before the association’s major annual conference in Washington, DC.

Before retiring in 2019, Brown served as the U.S. Army Pacific commander, where he played a major role in the development of the Army’s warfighting concept Multidomain Operations.

Brown is not jumping into the job cold, having joined AUSA at the start of 2021 serving as executive vice president and interim vice president of membership and meetings. He has been busy helping to plan the 2021 annual meeting in Washington, DC, which will return to an in-person event after being a virtual engagement last October.

Ham has led AUSA since 2016. Prior to taking over, he led the congressionally mandated National Commission on the Future of the Army, which took a deep dive into the structure of the force. Now-Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks also served on the commission which made recommendations on how to shape the Army into the future.