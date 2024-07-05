CAMDEN, Ark. — One person has died after an explosion at a defense weapons plant in Arkansas, the facility’s operators confirmed Friday.

The explosion happened Wednesday at the General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems’ plant in Camden, about 86 miles south of Little Rock, a company spokesperson said. The person who died was initially reported as missing.

Two other people were injured in the blast. One was airlifted to an out-of-state hospital and the other has since been released from an area hospital in Camden where they were treated, the company said.

“We are deeply saddened to share the news that one of our employees has tragically lost their life in an incident at our Camden facility,” said Firat Gezen, president of General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems. “Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased and injured individuals during this incredibly difficult time.”

All affected next of kin have been notified, according to the company’s statement, which added further details about the deceased employee would not be released “out of respect for their privacy.”

Production remains paused at the building where the explosion occurred while regulatory and local authorities conduct an investigation into the cause. “Internal investigations are also underway to understand how this occurred and to implement measures to prevent such incidents in the future,” the company said.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company. The Camden plant houses more than 880,000 square feet of manufacturing and storage space, and it supports military programs such as the Hellfire and Javelin missiles and various mortar munitions, according to the company’s website.

The company initially called it an “incident involving pyrotechnics” but later confirmed it was an explosion.