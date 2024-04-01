The cybersecurity and intelligence division RTX sold has now become a business known as Nightwing.

Word of the standalone company comes months after RTX disclosed a $1.3 billion arrangement in quarterly financial documents. An RTX spokesperson on April 1 told C4ISRNET the deal had gone through and that Nightwing was “not connected” to the defense contractor.

The spokesperson did not name the buyer. Reuters previously reported it as private equity firm Blackstone.

Nightwing’s leadership features RTX alumni, including John DeSimone, Steve Worley, Timothy Zentz, Jon Check, Lori Scherer and Ron McDermott. The company bills itself as “40 years in the making.”

“Nightwing may be a new name, but we’re no amateurs,” its website reads. “Previously part of a leading Fortune 100 company, we became independent in 2024.”

RTX is the second-largest defense contractor in the world when ranked by defense-related revenue. The Virginia-based company earned $39.6 billion in defense revenue in 2022 and $41.9 billion in 2021, according to the Defense News Top 100 list.

Colin Demarest is a reporter at C4ISRNET, where he covers military networks, cyber and IT. Colin previously covered the Department of Energy and its National Nuclear Security Administration — namely Cold War cleanup and nuclear weapons development — for a daily newspaper in South Carolina. Colin is also an award-winning photographer.