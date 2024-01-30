WASHINGTON — Elbit Systems of America named Luke Savoie its president and chief executive.

The defense contractor, part of Israel’s Elbit Systems Ltd., announced the change Jan. 30, one day after Savoie took the helm.

He succeeds Raanan Horowitz, who held the role for more than a decade. The two worked closely in recent months to ensure a smoother transition, the Texas-based company said.

Elbit Systems of America President and CEO Luke Savoie (Photo provided/Elbit Systems)

Savoie, a former president at L3Harris Technologies, in a statement said he was excited “to move into this next phase and help our talented workforce innovate new solutions to meet our customers’ most challenging needs.”

Elbit Systems of America was earlier this month selected to develop an Integrated Headborne Sensor System prototype for the U.S. Army. In October, it was selected to work on a next-generation laser targeting system, known as JETS II, that troops can carry and use in the field to scout locations and coordinate strikes. Contract values were not disclosed.

Elbit Systems is the No. 21 largest defense contractor in the world when sorted by defense-related revenue, according to Defense News Top 100 analysis. It earned nearly $5 billion in 2022 and $4.8 billion in 2021.

Colin Demarest is a reporter at C4ISRNET, where he covers military networks, cyber and IT. Colin previously covered the Department of Energy and its National Nuclear Security Administration — namely Cold War cleanup and nuclear weapons development — for a daily newspaper in South Carolina. Colin is also an award-winning photographer.