JERUSALEM — The Israeli Defense Ministry will supply air defense systems to an unnamed country as part of a $1.2 billion deal, the prime contractor for the sale announced Thursday.

When asked by Defense News, both the ministry and Israel Aerospace Industries declined to identify the type of system and the customer involved in the sale. The company, however, noted it is an “air defense system with advanced technological capabilities, which has been operationally proven.”

Israeli media reports have cited the Barak air defense systems as a possibility.

The Barak MR variant can reach a range of 35 kilometers (22 miles), and the Barak ER up to 150 kilometers (93 miles). Barak missiles are designed to intercept aircraft, medium-range ballistic missiles and cruise missiles.

The Barak has several customers already, including Morocco, Colombia and India. The latter took part in the development phase of the Barak 8 variant.

Other air and missile defense systems IAI sells include Arrow 2, Arrow 3, Sky Capture and Eagle Eye III VSHORAD.

This latest contract is one of the largest deals in IAI’s history, and the third largest for an Israeli air defense system, after the sale of the Arrow 3 to Germany in August for $3.5 billion deal and the Barak 8 sale to India for $1.8 billion.

