ANKARA — Turkey’s drone powerhouse Baykar Makina is accelerating two advanced programs, including development of what the company brands as Turkey’s first unmanned fighter jet.

Selcuk Bayraktar, Baykar’s chief technical official, said in a tweet that production of the Bayraktar Kizilelma, the unmanned combat aerial vehicle, or unmanned fighter, has begun.

“The production phase has commenced 3.5 years after the project took off,” Bayraktar said.

The vertical take-off-and-landing, stealth Kizilelma features a 1,500 kg payload, an AESA radar, a turbofan engine and a maximum speed of 0.6 mach at an operational altitude of 35,000 feet.

Baykar said it hopes to inaugurate Kizilelma’s maiden flight in 2023.

Meanwhile, Baykar, maker of the TB2 armed drones, has said it is eying far eastern markets for its advanced TB3 drone in the making.

Haluk Bayraktar, Baykar’s chief executive, said several countries in China’s vicinity will be interested in buying the TB3 and said the TB3 will be particularly suitable for mini aircraft carriers like Japan’s Izumo.

The Turkish Navy is planning to deploy 50 to 110 TB3s on the TCG Anadolu, Turkey’s first landing platform dock under construction.

The TB3 features a 280 kg payload and a maximum speed of 160 knots.

Burak Ege Bekdil is a Turkey correspondent for Defense News. He has written for Hurriyet Daily News, and worked as Ankara bureau chief for Dow Jones Newswires and CNBC-e television. He is also a fellow at the Middle East Forum and regularly writes for the Middle East Quarterly and Gatestone Institute.