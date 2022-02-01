WASHINGTON ― Defense giant Lockheed Martin on Tuesday named Jesus “Jay” Malave as its new chief financial officer, with immediate effect.

Malave, the former senior vice president and CFO for L3Harris Technologies, replaces Kenneth Possenriede, who retired suddenly in August.

L3Harris Technologies on Jan. 24 named Michelle Turner, a veteran of Johnson & Johnson and Raytheon, as its senior vice president and CFO.

Malave previously served as vice president and CFO of Carrier Corporation, which was an operating unit of United Technologies Corporation.

John Mollard, who served as Lockheed’s acting CFO on an interim basis, will continue as vice president and treasurer, the company said.

