NEW DELHI — India’s state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on Tuesday signed a $716 million contract with GE Aviation for F404-GE-IN20 engines for the homemade LCA Mk1A Tejas light combat aircraft.

HAL ordered 99 of the engines as well as support services from GE Aviation, the Indian firm said in a statement.

“This is the largest-ever deal and purchase order placed by HAL for LCA,” said HAL Chairman and Managing Director Ramakrishnan Madhavan.

A senior executive at HAL, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media, said the contract does not include technology transfer of the engines and that deliveries will start after two years.

“GE Aviation is proud of the 16-year-long partnership with HAL and we have committed to deliver all 99 engines and support services by 2029,” said Chris Cyr, GE Aviation’s vice president for business development and sales.

In February this year, HAL secured a $6.5 billion order from the Indian Air Force for the supply of 83 Tejas fighters.

The first two aircraft will be delivered in 2024; eight in 2025; and the remaining in batches (16 to 18 aircraft each year) by 2029, the HAL executive said.

The basic version of 40 LCA fighters are also powered by the F404-GE-IN20 engine. HAL had acquired about 45 of the engines.

Madhavan said HAL is working closely with GE Aviation to boost the export potential of Tejas and to supply spares to the global supply chain of F404 engines.