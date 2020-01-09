WASHINGTON — The White House says construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall will move forward after a federal appeals court ruling freed up construction money.

The 2-1 ruling on Wednesday halted a federal judge’s decision in December that had prevented the government from spending $3.6 billion diverted from 127 military construction projects to pay for 175 miles of border wall.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit noted that the Supreme Court in July had stayed a similar injunction, clearing the way for the Trump administration to tap billions of dollars in Pentagon funds to build sections of border wall.

“The Government is entitled to the same relief here,” the three-judge panel wrote.

President Donald Trump tweeted about the ruling: “Entire Wall is under construction or getting ready to start!”

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Thursday that the court had lifted an “illegitimate nationwide injunction” and in doing so had allowed work on the border wall to continue with military construction money.

“We will finish the wall,” she said in a statement.

The spending affected by the latest ruling is intended for 11 projects in California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. The longest and most expensive project far would span 52 miles in Laredo, Texas, at an estimated cost of $1.27 billion.

