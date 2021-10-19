ANKARA—Otonom Teknoloji, a privately owned Turkish defense technology company, has said it signed a deal with the Iraqi government for supplying aerostat and airship systems.

The firm said on Oct. 17 that the deal would also involve technological know-how transfer and co-production options in the future. No financial details of the sale were disclosed.

Otonom Teknoloji produces several different airborne surveillance platforms, including the Tepegöz unmanned airship and the Doruk “water-drop shaped aerostat,” according to its website. These systems come in three different specifications for tactical, operative and strategic missions.

The Doruk can operate at up to 1,500 meters of altitude and carry up to 500 kg payload; the Tepegöz can fly up to 3,000 meters high. The aerostat can perform uninterrupted operations for up to one week.

Otonom Teknoloji says it developed its aerostat systems for port security, critical facility protection, reconnaissance, surveillance, intelligence and communications missions.

An official Turkish defense procurement delegation visited Baghdad on Oct. 2. After the visit, Iraqi officials said they would discuss the acquisition of Turkish-made TB-2 armed drone systems, T129 attack helicopters and electronic warfare systems.