ROME — New versions of Italy’s PPA multimission navy vessels are to be kitted out with extra missile launchers, including cruise missile launchers, Italian industry officials said at the Euronaval trade show in Paris.

The ships’ new “EVO” variant, which the Italian Navy may order next year, will get extra Sylver 50 launch modules, which house Aster missiles, but also Sylver 70 launch modules which will fire Aster missiles as well as cruise missiles, including the MdCN naval land-attack missile.

The beefing up of the PPA vessel is the latest example of Italian cash being spent on renewing and upgrading its naval fleet, from new FREMM variants to Italy’s ordered Trieste Landing Helicopter Dock.

Italy has ordered seven PPA vessels from local shipyard Fincantieri, but two of those have now been diverted to Indonesia following a purchase made by the Asian state.

The Italian Navy is set to order two more to make up the deficit and is likely to switch to the EVO configuration for the new buys.

Current PPA versions have two eight-cell Sylver 50 launchers in the forward part of the ship. Two more eight-cell modules will be added in that part of the vessel in the EVO ships. Additionally, a crane will be removed in the centre of the EVO ships to make way for four more modules, each with space for eight missiles.

“At least two of the modules added on the EVO vessels will be Sylver 70,” said a Fincantieri official.

Other upgrades included the introduction of artificial intelligence to support the bridge and the use of a “digital twin” of the vessel to assist maintenance, the official said.

To prepare for the deployment of surface and sub-sea drones from the PPAs, the communication between the bridge and drones will be enhanced.

The first of the two PPA vessels ordered in a €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) deal by Indonesia in March 2024 is due to be delivered by the end of this year.

Fincantieri previously signed to sell six FREMM frigates to Indonesia in 2021.

In July, the Italian Navy signed a €1.5 billion euro contract with Fincantieri and Leonardo for two new, upgraded FREMM frigates, dubbed the FREMM EVO, which will offer enhanced capabilities for defeating drone attacks and operating sub-sea, surface and aerial unmanned systems, among other improvements.

The two new FREMM vessels, which will join ten already ordered by the Italian Navy, will be delivered in 2029 and 2030.

Tom Kington is the Italy correspondent for Defense News.