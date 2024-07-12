WARSAW, Poland — Slovenia is advancing plans to buy new artillery systems, air defense systems and armored vehicles, with French and Finnish defense groups expected to play a major role in the country’s acquisition plans, the Slovenian Ministry of Defence has announced.

On July 12, the Slovenian and French defense leaders signed a letter of intent under which the nation will take part in the European joint procurement of truck-mounted Caesar 155 mm self-propelled howitzers, made by KNDS, and Mistral air defense systems. The Mistral is manufactured by MBDA, a France-based defense group owned by Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo.

“The signing of the letter of intent will initiate all the necessary procedures at the Ministry of Defence for the eventual procurement and introduction of entirely new weapon systems into the Slovenian Armed Forces,” a Slovenian government statement reads.

Ljubljana aims to secure funds from the European Union to finance “the construction of joint military capabilities” together with other member states, according to the statement.

On July 10, while he was taking part in the NATO Summit in Washington, Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob made another key declaration, announcing that his government plans to purchase new Patria AMV XP eight-wheel-drive vehicles for the armed forces.

“According to the prime minister, the contract could be finalized by the end of this year,” the defense ministry said in a statement.

The terms of the planned contract have not been officially announced. However, local broadcaster 24UR reported that Ljubljana is aiming to acquire 106 vehicles for some €695 million ($757 million).

The development came less than two years after Slovenia’s Cabinet decided to cancel a contract to buy 45 Boxer armored vehicles with related equipment and services. The deal was awarded by the previous Cabinet to the intergovernmental Organization for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR).

The decision to scrap the acquisition was based on the findings of an internal audit commissioned by then-Defense Minister Marjan Šarec. The vehicle’s selected specification did not include all of the gear required by the ministry in the Boxer’s price tag, according to the internal audit’s findings.

