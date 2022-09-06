KIELCE, Poland — Ukraine’s defense industry is observing a spike in demand from foreign customers interested in securing weapons proven in combat against Russia’s invasion, according to representatives of leading Ukrainian defense group Ukroboronprom.

“Our Skif man-portable, anti-tank missile system has already been exported to 10 countries around the world, and our Corsar light portable missile system has been exported to six countries,” Anton Pashynskyi, the chief business development officer at State Kyiv Design Bureau Luch, an Ukroboronprom offshoot, told Defense News at the MSPO defense industry show here.

“Right now, our company’s efforts are focused on supplying our weapons to the Ukrainian military, but we’re also in talks with customers from various parts of the world who are very much interested in our missiles’ capacities and would like to buy them when they are available,” he said.

Pashynskyi said that “a Middle Eastern country wants to buy our Vilkha multiple rocket launcher with guided missiles, and there is a potential Far Eastern country interested in buying Neptune anti-ship cruise missiles developed by our bureau.”

“These products are all combat proven and widely used by our military to fight against Russian invaders, it was a Neptune missile that sunk the Russian Moskva cruiser earlier this year,” according to the company representative.

The Ukrainian military sunk the Moskva, the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, on April 14.

Luch is currently developing a naval version of the Neptune missile, Pashynskyi said.

Jaroslaw Adamowski is the Poland correspondent for Defense News.