LONDON – Britain’s armed forces are investing just over £100 million ($134 million) acquiring equipment to improve sensor-to-shooter capabilities for dismounted troops, the Ministry of Defence announced Jan 21.

Under the effort, the UK arm of Israeli-based Elbit Systems has been awarded an £101 million deal to supply the British dismounted joint fires integrators (D-JFI) program.

The equipment will give British Army, Royal Marine, special forces and Royal Air Force units improved ability to find, identify and instantly distribute battlefield target information to artillery, aircraft and others.

The new kit, based around the latest thermal sight technology, will primarily be used by joint terminal attack controllers and fire-support teams.

The contract, which includes support, comes to a close in March 2026, although there is an option to extend it by two years.

Elbit Systems UK secured the contract in mid-December, but officials only now announced it.

British defense procurement minister Jeremy Quin said the contract “not only delivers the very latest in battlefield technology to our frontline soldiers, but also invests in the British defense industry, sustaining more than 500 jobs across the UK.”

In a statement the company said their D-JFI solution will “enable fast and secured transition of target information across the British and allied armed forces, allowing swift and accurate utilization of artillery and close air support.”

Several Elbit technologies are being used in the system, including: the TORCH-X battle management application; the HattoriX system for high-precision target marking, the CORAL thermal-imaging system, and the Rattler XR laser designator.

This new contract is the latest of a number of deals secured by Elbit Systems UK in recent years, furthering the British Army’s digitalization efforts.