CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — China’s premier defense exhibition, Zhuhai Airshow, opened its gates this week headlined by the J-35A fifth-generation fighter as well as a J-15T fighter designed for catapult operations aboard aircraft carriers.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is a secretive organization, but it uses events like the Zhuhai Airshow to unveil new equipment for the armed forces. This applies to the J-35A, which appeared emblazoned in PLA Air Force (PLAAF) markings.

As the J-35A joins the J-20 in Chinese service, China becomes the second nation in the world to operate two different fifth-generation, stealthy fighters. The only other country to achieve this is the U.S., which flies the F-22A Raptor and F-35 Lightning II.

Regarding the debut of the stealthy J-35A, Rick Joe, an observer of Chinese military matters who frequently posts on Twitter, now X, said: “The J-35A being formally adopted by the PLAAF, and them confirming it, is not a complete surprise, because in the last year there has been some noise that they’ll be procuring it.”

Three J-35As have appeared to date, all with slight differences, making Joe doubtful that “they’re operational in any frontline capacity.” However, he believes the PLAAF may have received aircraft for initial operational testing and evaluation. Its current engines are WS21 turbojets, though the intended engine is the WS19.

The J-35A is derived from Shenyang Aircraft Corporation’s J-35, which is destined to join the PLA Navy (PLAN) as a fighter operating from Chinese aircraft carriers.

Production pickup

Manufacturer Chengdu’s J-20 production has likely already surpassed 300 aircraft. As in previous years, the J-20 put in aerobatic performances at Zhuhai Airshow 2024.

Also at Zhuhai, state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) displayed a mockup of the twin-seat J-20S, its first public display. Its declassification indicates it is moving beyond a mere technology demonstrator. This is the world’s first twin-seat stealth fighter, where the backseat operator could control drones as part of manned-unmanned teaming.

Chinese state-owned aircraft conglomerate AVIC showed a mock-up of its twin-seat J-20S at the Zhuhai Airshow on Nov. 12, 2024. (China Military)

Quoted by Chinese media, AVIC spokesperson Wu Jiwei said the twin-seat J-20S is designed for long-range operations and its multifunction capabilities include air superiority, precision strikes against land and sea targets, battlefield situational awareness, electronic jamming and tactical command and control.

Four examples of the J-20S have been visually identified to date.

Weapons and carriers

The J-35A’s internal weapons bay is thought to be similar in size to that of the J-20′s, and one new weapon expected to arm both is the PL-15E long-range air-to-air missile. Shown at Zhuhai, this new missile has folding tails, which take up less space, potentially increasing the missile load per plane.

The PLAN’s J-15T also made its debut at Zhuhai Airshow 2024. Fitted with a catapult towbar on its nose gear, the J-15T is designed to operate aboard China’s newest aircraft carriers.

Also present at the same air show was a J-15D, an electronic warfare variant for carrier operations. It is the Chinese equivalent of the U.S. Navy’s EA-18G Growler.

AVIC also displayed a full-size mock-up of a “fantasy” sixth-generation fighter at Zhuhai. While this sci-fi concept might garner media attention, it gives little indication of where tight-lipped Chinese designers are truly going with their next-generation fighter.

Gordon Arthur is an Asia correspondent for Defense News. After a 20-year stint working in Hong Kong, he now resides in New Zealand. He has attended military exercises and defense exhibitions in about 20 countries around the Asia-Pacific region.