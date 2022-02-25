WASHINGTON — India’s prime minister on Thursday spoke with the Russian president and called for an immediate end to the violence in Ukraine and a return to the diplomatic path.

Narendra Modi told Vladimir Putin by phone “the differences between Russia and the NATO group can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue,” according to a news release by India’s Ministry of External Affairs. The conversation between the two leaders came hours after the Ukraine envoy in New Delhi urged Modi to contact Putin, saying the country “has a special relationship with Russia and New Delhi can play a more active role in controlling the situation.”

The arms trade makes up part of that “special relationship.” An October report by the Congressional Research Service found that, from 2016 to 2020, India accounted for 23% of Russia’s total arms exports, while Russia provided 49% of Indian imports.

Here are some major Russian weapons sales and deliveries to India during that time period, courtesy of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute:

AEW: Airborne early-warning

Airborne early-warning AEW&C: Airborne early-warning and control

Airborne early-warning and control ASM: Air-to-surface missile

Air-to-surface missile ASW: Anti-submarine warfare

Anti-submarine warfare BVRAAM: Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile

Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile FGA: Fighter/ground attack

Fighter/ground attack IFV: Infantry fighting vehicle

Infantry fighting vehicle MRL: Multiple rocket launcher

Multiple rocket launcher SAM: Surface-to-air missile

Surface-to-air missile SSM: Surface-to-surface missile

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

