ISTANBUL — Turkish defense company STM held a keel-laying ceremony in Istanbul this week for three corvettes being built for the Royal Malaysian Navy under the Littoral Mission Ship (LMS) Batch-2 program.

The ships represent Turkey’s first corvette export to the Asia-Pacific region and will support Malaysia’s ability to carry out a variety of maritime defense missions including anti-surface, anti-air, asymmetric and electronic warfare.

Based on the ADA-class design, the three corvettes are scheduled for delivery by the end of 2027.

STM, the main contractor, is responsible for the design, construction, integration, and delivery of the vessels, as well as logistics support. The ships are being tailored to meet Royal Malaysian Navy requirements and will be constructed in Turkey with the involvement of local defense firms.

The LMS Batch-2 ships will feature a stealthy hull with a low radar cross-section and high maneuverability. With a displacement of approximately 2,500 tons, each vessel will measure 99.5 meters in length and reach speeds over 26 knots. Powered by a CODAD propulsion system with four diesel engines, the ships will have a range exceeding 4,000 nautical miles at cruising speed and an endurance of 14 days. They will accommodate a crew of 111 and support helicopter operations with a hangar and refueling capabilities.

The corvettes will be equipped with an Italian Leonardo 76mm main gun, one Aselsan Smash 30mm secondary gun, Roketsan Atmaca surface-to-surface and South Korean Haegung surface-to-air missiles, decoy launchers, and electronic warfare systems. Their combat systems include a 3D surveillance radar, IFF, electro-optical fire control radar, target designation sights, and a combat management system provided by Havelsan.

The LMS Batch-2 project follows the June 2024 signing of a government-to-government defense agreement between Turkey and Malaysia, with steel cutting for the ships taking place last December.

