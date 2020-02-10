WASHINGTON — The U.S. government on Jan. 9 formally approved Singapore to become the next customer of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, paving the way for a future sale worth an estimated $2.75 billion. Also included in the proposed deal are up to 13 Pratt & Whitney F135 engines, unspecified electronic warfare and communications systems, training equipment, and the Autonomic Logistics Information System used for mission planning, maintenance and other logistics functions.