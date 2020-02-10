WASHINGTON — The U.S. government on Jan. 9 formally approved Singapore to become the next customer of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, paving the way for a future sale worth an estimated $2.75 billion. Also included in the proposed deal are up to 13 Pratt & Whitney F135 engines, unspecified electronic warfare and communications systems, training equipment, and the Autonomic Logistics Information System used for mission planning, maintenance and other logistics functions.
But the Southeast Asian country isn’t stopping there. According to data from the International Institute for Strategic Studies, Singapore is also eyeing other systems to protect its airspace and bolster its armed forces. Here’s a look at what the parliamentary republic is up to:
Reporting by Chris Martin; Illustrations by Philip Kightlinger
