MANILA, Philippines — A Philippine fighter jet with two pilots on board has lost contact during a night combat assault in support of ground forces battling communist insurgents in a southern province, and an extensive search is underway, officials said Tuesday.

The FA-50 jet lost communication during the mission with other air force aircraft around midnight Monday before reaching a target area. The other aircraft were able to return safely to an air base in central Cebu province after carrying out assaults, the air force said without providing other details for security reasons.

A Philippine military official told The Associated Press that the incident happened in a southern province, where a counterinsurgency mission against New People's Army guerrillas was underway. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because of a lack of authority to discuss the sensitive situation publicly.

“We are hopeful of locating them and the aircraft soon and ask you to join us in prayer during this critical time,” Philippine Air Force spokesperson Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo said.

The pilots could eject from the supersonic jets in case they encounter any problem that could lead to a crash. Rescuers could locate them if their emergency locating transmitters emitted signals.

Castillo refused to say if rescuers have detected such signals but added that the military is “still very optimistic that they are safe.”

It was not immediately clear if the rest of the FA-50s would be grounded following the incident.

The Philippines acquired 12 FA-50s multipurpose fighter jets starting in 2015 from South Korea’s Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. The $331 million contract had been the biggest under a military modernization program that has been repeatedly stalled by a lack of funds. The Philippines plans to acquire another 12 fighter jets from South Korea.

The military estimates about 1,000 communist guerrillas remain after decades of battle setbacks, surrenders and factional fighting. Peace talks brokered by Norway collapsed under previous President Rodrigo Duterte after both sides accused the other of continuing deadly attacks despite the negotiations.

In 2023, the government and the communist rebels agreed to resume talks aimed at ending one of Asia’s longest insurgencies. But the talks still have not restarted under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Aside from anti0insurgency operations, the jets have been used in a range of activities, from major national ceremonies to patrolling the disputed South China Sea.