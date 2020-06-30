Leonardo DRS has won a $104 million contract to deliver next-generation mission command computing systems to the Army, the company announced June 30.

The delivery order will be fulfilled by the company’s Land Electronics business. Defense Information Systems Agency awarded the contract on behalf of Project Manager Mission Command and the Army’s Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications-Tactical, which is tasked with network modernization.

The mission command computing systems are part of the Mounted Family of Computer Systems II, the service’s combat computing platform that includes tablets, processors and ruggedized displays. Last week, Leonardo DRS announced a $206 million award by PEO C3T for ground vehicle installation kits for MFoCS II.

Hardware delivery will begin in October 2020 and finish in September 2021, according to Paul Mehney, director of public communications at Army PEO C3T.

Leonardo DRS is in the second year of a five-year contract to support the Army’s mounted computing environment. According to the news release, the system will “support the continued fielding and upgrades of the Army’s Joint Battle Command-Platform and features critical system capability upgrades, cybersecurity improvements and multi-touch displays.” The Joint Battle Command-Platform is the Army’s next-generation friendly force tracking system that’s integrated on 120,000 platforms across the service.

There are also “significant” performance enhancements to the platform computing server, the company said.

“We are proud to be able to provide these advanced, ruggedized tactical computing systems to give our warfighters the best possible networked situational awareness on the battlefield when they need it,” said Bill Guyan, senior vice president and general manager of the Land Electronics business. “These cyber-hardened systems have more than 20 years of experience built into them and are a key component of the Army’s Mounted Computing Environment while continuing to enable the service’s network modernization efforts to deliver next-generation Mounted Mission Command capability.”

Work on the contract will be completed at the company’s facility in Melbourne, Florida.