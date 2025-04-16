Sections
Air Warfare
Land
Naval
Space
Cyber
Opens in new window
C4ISR
Opens in new window
Pentagon
Congress
Global
Video
Thought Leadership
Subscribe Now
Air Warfare
Land
Naval
Pentagon
Congress
Budget
Cyber
Opens in new window
C4ISR
Opens in new window
Space
Training & Sim
Unmanned
Global
Asia Pacific
Europe
Mideast Africa
The Americas
Industry
MilTech
Interviews
Opinion
Top 100 Companies
Video
Defense News Weekly
Money Minute
Outlook
Thought Leadership
Whitepapers & eBooks
Opens in new window
DSDs & SMRs
Opens in new window
Webcasts
Opens in new window
Events
Opens in new window
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Events Calendar
Native
Early Bird Brief
Digital Edition
Opens in new window
VA's plans for staffing cuts won't endanger veterans' services, House Veterans' Chairman says
VA's plans for staffing cuts won't endanger veterans' services, House Veterans' Chairman says
Rep. Mike Bost, Chairman of the House Veterans' Affairs Committee, backs VA's staff reduction goals but promises close oversight of the moves.
10 hours ago
Latest Videos
See Cummings Aerospace's Hellhound loitering munition fly in test in Oregon
Gruntworks shows off new Marine body armor with lighter plates, more fits
Battery-powered jet board surfaces as possible special forces option
Are these new thermal optics both cheap and good?
New tech on the horizon | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 4.12.25
Senator blocks VA nominees after staffing cut plans | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 4.5.25
Outlook on changes at the VA | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 3.29.25
Looking for common ground on VA overhaul
What does it take to become a paratrooper? A look at U.S. training
What’s behind senator’s block on all VA nominees?
Sen. Ruben Gallego to block VA nominations until plans to cut staff are dropped
Democratic Rep. says VA shouldn’t adopt ‘DOGE mentality’ in staff cuts
Will DOGE cuts at VA erase PACT Act staffing additions? A House VA leader weighs in
Congressman: No one wants a ‘Hunger Games’ for funding between vets’, civilian spending
Top House Democrat warns VA cuts could hurt vets services
Trending Now
F-35 nations prize spare parts, as US dismisses kill-switch angst
US Army plans to dramatically accelerate Abrams tank modernization
Trump signs shipbuilding order as Navy leaders call for 381-ship fleet
Pentagon senior adviser Dan Caldwell ousted in probe into leaks
Pentagon inspector general report rehashes Space Command HQ debate