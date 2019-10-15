The Army of Tomorrow needs data collected today, and every new pairing of sensor and platform is another node in the ever-hungry maw of future AI. At the 2019 Association of the United States Army meeting, defense giant L3Harris announced an order from the Army for 65 electro-optical sensor suite units, specifically to mount on the Army’s latest Shadow drones.

Configured to mount on the Tactical Unmanned Air Systems Shadow UAV (RQ-7Bv2), the contract is for 65 WESCAM MX-10D electro-optical, infrared and laser designator sensor suites. The sensor suite can geolocate and tag targets, on land or in the air. The sensor collects information for fighting at a distance, with an eye toward the threats posed by new vehicles or weapons in use across the globe.

Before receiving the contract, L3 first delivered eight of the sensors as part of a testing program, which then led to the larger contract.