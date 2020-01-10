AUGUSTA, Maine — Democratic leaders in Maine have threatened to roll back a shipyard’s $45 million tax break because they say conditions outlined in a 2018 law weren’t met.

"We championed this legislation based on the promise of continued good-paying jobs at the BIW shipbuilding facility," Gideon and Jackson wrote in their letter dated Dec. 20. "It would be unfortunate if the Legislature had to reconsider this special tax credit because of the ever-growing evidence that BIW has not lived up to their end of the bargain."

The company’s vice president and general counsel replied on Dec. 23, disputing the allegation that they are not meeting the requirements.

The company blamed the tight labor market and the retirement of highly skilled workers who had earned higher wages than their replacements as well as the need to meet Navy deadlines for completing work on ships.