Col. Jason Lamb knew his columns challenging the Air Force on how it chooses and grows leaders — published last year under the pseudonym Col. “Ned Stark” — would touch on important subjects that before had only been whispered about.
But even Lamb, the director of intelligence, analysis and innovation at Air Education and Training Command at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Texas, couldn’t foresee how big of a reaction his columns would cause.
“I had no idea that I was setting off a powderkeg," Lamb said in a May 6 interview. "I had no idea the scope and the intensity that this would bring.”
"Ned Stark" reveals who he is, why he's come forward now, and where he thinks the Air Force needs to go from here.
