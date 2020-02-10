Tuesday, Feb. 11



Senate Homeland Security — 9:30 a.m. — 342 Dirksen

Cybersecurity

Officials from the Department of Homeland Security and state technology offices will testify on local and regional cybersecurity efforts.



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Afghanistan

Outside experts will testify on progress and challenges for the U.S. military in Afghanistan.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — H-210 Visitors Center

Minority veterans health

VA officials and outside experts will testify on health care programs targeted at minority veterans.



House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Major state competition

Outside experts will testify on the Defense Department’s role long-term major state competition.



House Science — 2 p.m. — 2318 Rayburn

Space situational awareness

Outside experts will testify on security issues surrounding U.S. space policy.



House Armed Services — 2 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Weapons of mass destruction

Defense officials will testify on programs for countering weapons of mass destruction and the fiscal 2021 budget request.



Senate Homeland Security — 2:30 p.m. — 342 Dirksen

Afghanistan war costs

Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction John Sopko and outside experts will testify on ongoing costs of the war in Afghanistan.



House Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 2212 Rayburn

White supremacy

Defense officials and outside experts will testify on evidence of white supremacy groups within military ranks.



Wednesday, Feb. 12



Senate Homeland Security — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Global pandemics

Outside experts will testify on U.S. preparedness for global pandemics.



House Foreign Affairs — 9:30 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Middle East peace process

Former government officials will testify on the Trump administration’s new plan for peace in the Middle East.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — H210 Visitors Center

VA data privacy

Department officials will testify on the security and portability of veterans’ personal data.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10:15 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

U.S.-Libya policy

State Department officials will testify on current U.S. policy towards Libya.



House Veterans' Affairs — 2 p.m. — H210 Visitors Center

Community care

Department officials will testify on recent updates to the community care program.



House Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 2212 Rayburn

Land-based ranges

Defense officials will testify on balancing land-based ranges with local conservation efforts.



Thursday, Feb. 13



House Foreign Affairs — 9 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Mexico

State Department officials will testify on current U.S. security assistance policies towards Mexico.



