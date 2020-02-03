The president — and not Congress — will take center stage on Capitol Hill this week, thanks to a pair of high-profile events that will push most committee work to the side.

First is the annual State of the Union address, which President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver on Tuesday evening. White House officials have hinted that foriegn policy will have a sizable role in the annual speech, along with other domestic priorities.

A day later, the Senate is expected to finish its ongoing impeachment trial of Trump. Additional arguments are scheduled for Monday, making the first three days of the week difficult for any routine congressional work.

Instead, most defense and veterans hearings for this week will take place on Wednesday, and lawmakers hope to return to a more typical Capitol Hill schedule next week. That will be critical given the administration’s plan to release their fiscal 2021 budget proposal on Feb. 10, starting the months-long government funding process with the legislative branch.