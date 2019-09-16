House lawmakers this week are expected to advance a short-term budget extension to keep the government operating past Oct. 1 as the two chambers continue to fight over how to proceed with a permanent spending deal.
The Senate Appropriations Committee will take up the fiscal 2020 Veterans Affairs and military construction budget this week, but the issue is likely to get bogged down again by President Donald Trump’s decision to shift that defense money into funds for his controversial border wall project.
Republicans and Democrats have already agreed upon the broad outlines of a $2.7 trillion spending plan, but negotiating the details of how to finalize the measures has been more problematic.
If some type of budget resolution is not adopted by the end of this month, it would trigger a partial government shutdown, the second one this year.
House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — New Port Richey, Fla.
Veteran Homelessness
The committee will hold a field hearing in the Tampa Bay area to discuss community approaches to helping homeless veterans.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Senate Appropriations — 10:30 a.m. — 124 Dirksen
Military Construction and VA Appropriations
The committee will consider the military construction and VA budgets for fiscal 2020.
Senate Armed Services — 3 p.m. — 222 Russell
Southeastern Europe
Outside experts will testify on regional security threats in southeastern Europe.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Senate Commerce — 10 a.m. — 216 Hart
Extremism online
Outside experts will testify on the proliferation of extremism online.
Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 419 Dirksen
Asia Pacific region
State Department officials will testify on current instability in Hong Kong and other regional security issues.
Senate Foreign Relations — 1:30 p.m. — 419 Dirksen
Nominations
The committee will consider several ambassador nominations.
House Armed Services — 2 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn
Military Domestic Violence
Outside experts and Defense Department officials will testify on the issue of spousal abuse in the ranks.
House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn
Asia Pacific region
State Department officials will testify on current instability in Hong Kong and other regional security issues.
House Homeland Security — 2 p.m. — 310 Cannon
White Nationalist terrorism
Outside experts will testify on white supremacist threats both in the United States and abroad.
House Veterans' Affairs — 2 p.m. — Visitor’s Center H210
Patient care issues
VA officials will testify on hiring practices and their impact on patient care.
Senate Foreign Relations — 2:30 p.m. — 419 Dirksen
Colombia
State Department officials will testify on the U.S. relationship with Columbia.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Senate Foreign Relations — 9:30 a.m. — 419 Dirksen
Nominations
The committee will consider several nominations.
House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn
Afghanistan
Outside experts will testify on the administration’s policy towards Afghanistan.
House Veterans' Affairs — 10:30 a.m. — Visitor’s Center H210
Rural veterans
Department officials will testify on contracted exams and services for rural veterans.
House Veterans' Affairs — 2 p.m. — Visitor’s Center H210
VA Collection Processes
Department officials will testify on VA overpayment and debt collection practices
House Homeland Security — 2 p.m. — 310 Cannon
Arctic security
Outside experts will testify on U.S. security interests in the Arctic.
Comments