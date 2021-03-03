WASHINGTON — The Defense Intelligence Agency announced a contract worth up to $12.6 billion for a broad range of IT services, naming 144 vendors that can compete for pieces of the award.

Those services for the military intelligence agency and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency include managed network and enterprise computing support. The 10-year indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract, announced March 2, also will provide cybersecurity, service desk support, and unified voice, video and chat tools.

The Solutions for Information Technology Enterprise III contract replaces the agency’s previous version that ended in December last year. It covers classified and unclassified IT services.

“This SITE III contract will address the evolving needs vital to the security of the U.S. and facilitates worldwide coverage for integrated information technology intelligence requirements and technical support services,” the contract announcement stated.

The 144 companies will compete for task orders, and 107 of the awardees are small businesses. Winners are listed here.

“The SITE lll contract provides managed services directed towards improving integration, information sharing, and information safeguarding through the use of a streamlined information technology approach,” the RFP released last year said.

The contract will standardize acquisition documentation, improve contract reporting, increase contracting performance and boost efficiency, a 2020 DIA press release on the contract stated.