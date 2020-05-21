The Army has named Ross Guckert as the new leader of Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems, according to a May 21 tweet.

Guckert will arrive from Army PEO Soldier where he has served as deputy program executive officer since September 2018. He is replacing Cherie Smith, who is retiring after 42 years of Army service, according to an PEO EIS spokesperson.

Smith was named the EIS’ leader in April 2018.

“Ross brings strong leadership and judgment, a keen understanding of our environment and challenges, and a commitment to the goal of modernizing the network, connecting our Army, and serving Soldiers,” Smith said in a May 5 blog post for the organization.

As the new leader, Guckert will oversee a budget of $4.3 billion dedicated to delivering and managing the information technology environment for soldiers.