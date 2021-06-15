WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army has selected two companies to design and build prototype sensors for its next generation airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) system, according to a June 14 announcement.

The Army Project Director for Sensors – Aerial Intelligence (PD SAI) awarded Other Transaction Authority contracts to both L-3 Communications Integrated Systems and Raytheon Applied Signal Technology June 11. The Phase 1 contracts are valued at $4.37 million over an eight month period, but the overall project could ultimately net the companies $49 million over the life of the project.

The Phase 1 awards will see each company developing, building and integrating a suite of electronic intelligence and communications intelligence sensors for the Army’s High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System (HADES), a next generation airborne ISR platform. While the Army has not settled on what platform will host the sensor system, it is currently envisioned as a manned fixed wing jet that can operate “at altitudes and ranges beyond those of existing platforms like EMARSS and Guardrail’s King Air, and ARL’s DHC-8,” according to a PD SAI spokesperson. HADES is a joint effort between PD SAI – which is acquiring the sensors – and PM Fixed Wing – which is developing the aircraft.

“The Army is pursuing HADES to address the demands of future Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) against peer- and near-peer adversaries,” said Project Director Dennis Teefy in a statement. “The goal is to provide deep-sensing intelligence collection of indicators and warnings, electronic order of battle, and patterns of life for target development. This will allow stand-off operations to detect, locate, identify and track critical targets for the ground commander.”

HADES is just one piece of the Army’s Multi-Domain Sensing System (MDSS) program, an effort to fill the Army’s deep sensing requirement with a number of platform agnostic sensors. The family of systems will include several high altitude platforms, including balloons, solar gliders, small satellites and aircraft. While the sensors in this contract are specifically for HADES, the Army expects that they can be applied to other platforms due to open standards engineering practices, said a PD SAI spokesperson.