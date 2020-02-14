Brig. Gen. David Gaedecke will be the next No. 2 at the service’s first information warfare command according to a Feb. 13 announcement.

Gaedecke is currently leading the Air Force’s newly established office within Headquarters Air Force for driving superiority in the electromagnetic spectrum. The office, within the plans department, is considered a key step to helping the Air Force and the entire Department of Defense re-establish dominance in this area.

Gaedecke also led the service’s year long study on electromagnetic spectrum superiority.

Sixteenth Air Force, where Gaedecke is headed, was officially created in October and is the Air Force’s first information warfare numbered unit to combine cyber, electronic warfare, information operations and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

