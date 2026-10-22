NATO will allow Ukraine to buy weapons, ammunition and military equipment via its centralized procurement agency, potentially allowing Kyiv to obtain defense supplies faster and more cheaply, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

“It provides Ukraine with the ability to have a more structured framework to leverage a broad range of capabilities that we offer: procurement expertise, support services and access to established industrial base,” the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) director of support to operations, Jacqueline Borsboom, told the FT.

The deal comes amid worsening U.S.-Ukraine relations since U.S. President Donald Trump announced a diesel export deal with Russia this month to lower U.S. fuel prices.

Ukraine has complained of disruption to some intelligence sharing and its use of the Starshield satellite system, though Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said a meeting in Oslo on Tuesday had agreed to resolve those issues.