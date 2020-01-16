As Army Cyber Command looks to focus on the information warfare environment, the Army’s Cyber Center of Excellence in Georgia has started training cyber and electronic warfare personnel on the specifics of information operations.

“We’ve been thinking about it for many months now, about how we’re going to integrate what is going on in information operations with what’s going on with both running, defending and doing cyberspace operations and electronic warfare,” Col. Paul Craft, commandant of the cyber school at Fort Gordon, told reporters during a phone call Jan 15.

Leaders at Army Cyber Command have repeatedly said they would like to change the name and focus of the organization to reflect a greater emphasis on information warfare. The school house has now become the focal point for this transformation.

How the Army’s cyber school is changing The service is trying to instill a new culture in its students, one that better fits cyber operations, and is leaning on new approaches to help students adjust to this fast-moving domain.

“The Cyber Center of Excellence is leading a force modernization proponency for operations in the information environment,” Todd Boudreau, deputy commandant at the cyber school, told reporters. He added that Army leaders are doing this in conjunction with other centers of excellence.

School officials are now building a cohort of instructors and curriculum to train the cyber and electronic warfare professionals. Much of the curriculum is coming directly from lessons learned from the operational force, Craft said, and includes a mixture of cyberspace operations, electronic warfare and information operations.

Boudreau added that the cyber center is working with other branches around the Army to educate the total force on operations in the information environment, which includes more traditional areas such as infantry and armor.