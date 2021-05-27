WASHINGTON — The Department of Defense appointed a new flag officer to serve as the top uniformed cyber adviser.

The agency selected Rear Adm. Jeffrey Scheidt as the deputy principal cyber adviser to the secretary of defense, according to a DoD personnel announcement.

Scheidt will oversee a wide portfolio to including policy implementation and personnel matters pertaining to cyber issues across the department. He comes to the Pentagon from Fort Meade where he served as the deputy chief of computer network operations.

Scheidt replaces Rear Adm. William Chase, who served in the role for about a year. Chase will pin on a second star and head to Joint Force Headquarters-DoD Information Network as its deputy commander.

JFHQ-DoDIN is the operational arm of U.S. Cyber Command that secures, operates and defends the network.