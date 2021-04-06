WASHINGTON — U.S. Cyber Command is looking for contractor support to expand a secure file-sharing tool used to pass sensitive data to government and private-sector partners without being compromised.

The tool, called WOLFDOOR, was created in 2018 and is a boundary solution to move data securely from Cyber Command to the Intelligence Community, Department of Defense and commercial networks.

Cyber Command is interested in potential vendor solutions to expand the tool’s infrastructure to meet growing mission needs and increases in data flow requests, according to a request for information notice posted April 6 to a federal contracting website.

Specifically, prospective contractors could help maintain, replicate and expand the data-sharing infrastructure to support mission systems. Cyber Command wants a contractor to improve the system’s security to eliminate support staff redundancy at multiple locations, while providing scalability and increased security support for various sites. The command also requested that the contractor be able to address unanticipated requirements, such as engineering, design, integration, sustainment and documentation.

Additional support outlined includes technical assistance to design, deploy and implement network security components, such as firewalls, switches and virtual private networks.