WASHINGTON — Vice Adm. Ross Myers will be the next commander of 10th Fleet/Fleet Cyber Command.

Myers, who comes to Fleet Cyber Command from his role as deputy commander at U.S. Cyber Command, replaces Vice Adm. Timothy White, who is retiring, a Fleet Cyber Command spokesman said.

The news of Myers new role was made by Cyber Command in a tweet Sept. 3 when it announced its new deputy commander, Lt. Gen. Charles Moore. Moore previously served as the command’s director of operations.

Myers is a career aviator and previously served the director of plans and policy at Cyber Command.

Fleet Cyber Command was relatively quiet under White’s command, who rarely spoke publicly and who made few public appearances aside from engagements with sailors.

The naval command in July released its strategic plan for the next five years. It scopes out a wide-ranging vision, covering responsibilities for the future to include cyberspace operations and signals intelligence, and it states that the command now serves as the Navy’s component to U.S. Space Command.