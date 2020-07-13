Rear Adm. William Chase III has been selected to be the senior military adviser for cyber policy to the undersecretary of defense for policy as well as the deputy principal cyber adviser to the defense secretary, according to a July 13 news release from the Pentagon.

Chase will replace Maj. Gen. Dennis Crall, who was recently selected to service as the director of command, control, communications, and computers/cyber with J-6 and chief information officer for the Joint Staff as well as his third star. Chase is currently serving as the deputy director there.

With his dual roles, Chase will serve as the top uniformed cyber policy official at the Department of Defense, overseeing a wide portfolio to include implementation of policy, strategy and personnel matters pertaining to cyber issues across the department.

One of the biggest tasks in the last two years for this position was overseeing the implementation of the DoD’s 2018 cyber strategy.

Other notable personnel moves in Monday’s announcement include Rear Adm. Kathleen Creighton to director of information warfare integration with N2/N6F, and Rear Adm. Jeffrey Scheidt to deputy chief of computer network operations at the National Security Agency.